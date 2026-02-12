Nolte: Disgraced CNN ‘Circling the Drain’ After Losing ‘Nearly Two-Thirds’ of Viewers

CNN’s serial lies, smug anchors, bigotry towards everyday people, and Trump Derangement Syndrome have the far-left outlet “circling the drain,” per a report from the Daily Mail.

“CNN has lost nearly two-thirds of its primetime viewers over the past decade,” reads the report. “The decrease, from roughly 1.3 million in 2016 to 553,000 now, is fueling rumors of a possible network sale.”

CNN “has vehemently denied” the far-left outlet is for sale. But why should we believe anything that comes from CNN after ten years of this…

What’s truly amazing is that the 533,000 number is actually an “improvement from January, when stars like Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett, and Kaitlan Collins only secured 488,000 sets of eyes.”

To the surprise of no one, moving the 197-year-old leftist drone Wolf Blitzer to daytime did nothing to help those ratings. Per the report, daytime viewership has collapsed from a 2016 average of 752,000 to just 433,000 today.

Oh, and compared to 2021, CNN has lost 71 percent of primetime viewers and 73 percent of daytime viewers.

CNN sucks.

The problem here is not streaming.

The problem here is not that people consume news differently.

The problem here is not a lack of major events.

A thriving Fox News Channel proves that.

No, the problem is that 1) CNN has lost all credibility with the public to the point where it has become a national punchline, and 2) it employs some of the most unappealing anchors ever put before a TV camera. Kaitlan Collins’ harridan scowl. Jake Tapper’s preening self-regard is off the smug charts. Erin Burnett has no personality. Anderson Cooper is Anderson Cooper. And they all lie, deceive, whore themselves out to the Democrat Party, and do so with sniffing superiority.

No sense of humor. No humility. No apologies for misleading the public over the last ten years. Instead, CNN continues to march itself over a cliff, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

