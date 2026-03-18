Nolte: Oscar Ratings Plummet to 17.9 Million – Third Worst in History

Only twice before in recorded history have the Oscars attracted fewer viewers. In 2021, only 10.4 million tuned in. Then in 2022, only 16.6 million tuned in.

On Sunday, only 17.9 million tuned in.

As recently as 2019, 29.6 million were tuning in.

In 2014, 43.7 million tuned in.

The sycophants in the entertainment media are blaming this ratings collapse on social media, streaming, attention spans, an award season that lasts too long, competing sporting events, and people who prefer to watch the next day’s highlight clips… As though in 2019, when nearly twice as many tuned in, the Oscars weren’t up against all that.

The Oscars are considered to be the Super Bowl of movies.

And yet…

Like the Oscars, the Super Bowl is too long and fighting against all the same cultural issues: social media, streaming, and shorter attention spans… Tell me, sycophants, why then have the Super Bowl ratings increased from 101 million in 2020 to 125 million in 2025?

While you sputter away trying to think up an answer your woketard colleagues will approve of, I’ll go ahead and answer.

People actually want to watch the Super Bowl.

It’s that simple.

People want to watch the Super Bowl.

People don’t want to watch the Oscars.

Good grief, the Super Bowl does things so right, people even want to watch the commercials.

And yet, somehow, the Motion Picture Academy, the very entity that represents the tippy-top in the business of show, cannot put on a show that even seven percent of the public wants to watch.

The Oscars used to be fun. Great host. Great jokes. Big stars. Great movies. Laughter, tears, applause, moments of inspiration… No, it was never perfect. Neither is the Super Bowl. Yes, it has always been too long. So has the Super Bowl. But it was still something most of us looked forward to every year.

The Oscars suck now.

No one has seen the movies. Good grief, they bumped the Best Picture number up to ten, and still, no one has seen the movies.

Almost all the Big Stars have aged out or died, only to be replaced by over-exposed people who hate us with no class, no sex appeal, no humility, and no gratitude.

Case in point…

This year, the Academy has Jimmy Kimmel present an Oscar. Jimmy Kimmel! Not Warren Beatty or Steve Martin or Annette Bening or Morgan Freeman or Denzel Washington or Michelle Pfeiffer or Kurt Russell… The Oscars were so desperate to 1) get any recognizable face and 2) bash Trump; instead of a real star, Oscar viewers got a bitter, third-rate comedian who hates more than half of the country.

In a few years, the Oscars will move to YouTube, which is where it belongs … in that big pile where anyone can broadcast. The Oscars are nothing special anymore and haven’t been for a very long time.