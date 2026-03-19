Julia Louis-Dreyfus Called ‘Out of Touch’ for Slamming Trump’s California Oil Pipeline Order: ‘Stick to Acting’

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus fired off a social media screed at President Donald Trump over his executive order, restarting offshore oil drilling along California’s coastline, telling her nearly two million Instagram followers “This won’t lower your gas prices.”

“You know what’s BS? The idea that Trump restarting a decrepit oil pipeline off California’s coast has anything to do with lowering your gas prices. Here’s the truth. This pipeline already caused one of the worst oil spills in California history, over a hundred thousand gallons of crude into the Pacific — dead wildlife washing up onshore for miles,” the VEEP star said in a video message promoted by the Environmental Defense Center. “And now Trump has forced it back online for Texas oil company Sable Offshore, when it hasn’t even met all safety standards.”

“Economists ran the numbers. This oil will not lower gas prices one cent. So why is Trump doing this?” she asked, “To make Sable CEO Jim Flores and his Texas oil backers richer. While putting our beaches, our fisheries, and our health on the line.”

Trump’s order authorizes the Department of Energy to use the Defense Production Act to accelerate oil and gas development, as oil prices soar during Operation Epic Fury. California residents were already being hit with some of the nation’s highest gas and diesel prices, before the Iran strikes began nearly three weeks ago.

Last week, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright directed Sable Offshore to restore operations in federal waterways off Southern California.

The Seinfeld star’s advocacy was met with fierce pushback on social media, with many X users calling Julia Louis-Dreyfus “out of touch” and others noting that she should “stick to acting.”

Some users argued that being a multi-millionaire insulates the Kamala Harris-backing actress from feeling the financial pain many of the people she’s talking to are experiencing.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has already vowed to fight Trump’s bid to jumpstart oil drilling in his state. However, oil is already flowing through the pipelines.

On Newsom’s watch, energy prices have spiked steadily and the Golden State continues to lose major refineries to states like Texas. Crippling environmental regulation, taxes, and the state’s so-called cap-and-tax policy recently forced Chevron to issue a dire warning: “regulation will cripple the survivability of the state’s remaining refineries, which will result in California losing the entire industry.”