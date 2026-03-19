Video: Kamala Harris Suggests Nicki Minaj Supports Trump Due to ‘Misinformation,’ Doesn’t Know ‘2 + 2 = 4’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris dismissed Nicki Minaj’s support for President Donald Trump by claiming the rap megastar has simply fallen victim to “misinformation,” and even as far as to suggest that the “Starships” singer doesn’t know that “two plus two equals four.”

“How do you feel about Nicki Minaj falling victim of misinformation?” internet personality Knowa De Baraso asked, to which Harris replied that Minaj is not “working with the same information” due to being swayed by “mis- and disinformation.”

“I think that one of the things about mis- and disinformation is we have to — when we disagree with someone — take that into account in understanding that we may just not be working with the same information,” Harris said.

“And, so, let’s do what we can to make sure that we are sharing accurate information with as many people as possible, to do what we can to make sure that we are challenging people about what they think the facts are,” the failed presidential candidate added.

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Harris went on to say that people need to make sure “we’re on the same page about the fact that 2 plus 2 will always equal four,” before launching into her familiar cackle heard echoing throughout her 2024 presidential campaign.

Notably, Harris did not only insult Minaj’s intelligence with her remarks, but also the intellect of more than 77 million Americans who delivered President Trump an epic landslide victory in the 2024 election, in which he secured, not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the nation as well.