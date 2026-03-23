Joe Rogan Hammers Gavin Newsom for Mocking Citizen Journalist Nick Shirley: ‘He’s Doing Your Job, Uncovering Fraud’

Podcast king and comedian Joe Rogan blasted California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom for his attacks on citizen journalist Nick Shirley after he took his cameras to California to expose the massive fraud of public funds in the Golden State.

Shirley has made a name for himself by taking his camera to various corruption hotspots across the U.S.A. and exposing waste and criminal abuse of our federal and state welfare funding programs. But Gov. Newsom is not at all happy that Shirley appeared in California to uncover the criminal activity in California.

Consequently, Newsom was seen mocking Shirley on social media. Rogan, though, found the mocking to be inappropriate and insisted that a state governor should be happy that fraud and criminality is uncovered in his state so that he can prosecute it and clean it up.

During his interview with comedian Mark Normand, Rogan ripped Newsom over the governor’s refusal to root out corruption in California.

“The stuff that he just found in California is BONKERS!,” Rogan said of Shirley’s videos.

“But did you see what the governor’s office posted, what Newsom’s press office posted?” Rogan continued. “They posted a photo of Nick Shirley, like a fake Nick Shirley, like a meme of Nick Shirley peeking in the window.”

“Hey, He’s doing YOUR job! He’s uncovering FRAUD, and what you’re doing is MOCKING him!?” Rogan said to Newsom.

“They should just open up the investigations into all these places immediately if you cared. But all they want to do is just obfuscate, cover it up, make it look silly. Make it look like he’s something, whatever he is, a white supremacist, Nazi, whatever, MAGA. Come up with a name,” Rogan added.

See Rogan’s full interview here:

Shirley recently asked his supporters for donations to raise money for his personal security with the mounting threats to his life that he is facing from left-wingers.

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