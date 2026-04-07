Rapper Offset Shot Outside Florida Casino

(UPI) — The rapper Offset was wounded Monday evening in a shooting outside a Hollywood, Fla., casino, according to his representative.

The Seminole Police Department told The New York Times in a statement that the shooting occurred outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at about 7 p.m. ET, resulting in one person sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

A representative for the 34-year-old former Migos rapper told TMZ, the first to report on the incident, that the injured person was their client who was “fine” and receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. Police said two people have been detained.

Offset, whose real name is Kairi Kendrell Cephus, is a founding member of the Georgia hip hop group Migos, which officially disbanded in 2023, nearly a year after founding member Takeoff was fatally shot at a Houston bowling alley in November 2022.

Patrick Clark has been arrested and charged with Takeoff’s murder.

This is a developing story.