Michael J. Fox Speaks Out After CNN Fake News: ‘How Do You React When You Turn on the TV and CNN Is Reporting Your Death?’

Actor Michael J. Fox spoke out after CNN sparked a death scare by releasing a video titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox” — later saying they had made an “error.”

Fox took to social media on Wednesday night to let his fans know he is alive and well after CNN released a video on its content platforms titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox.”

“How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?” the Back to the Future star wrote in a Wednesday evening Threads post.

“Do you… A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap, if it hurts your fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf?” Fox comtinued.

“I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike,” the Spin City star added.

A CNN spokesperson told People, “The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family.”

A representative for Fox, meanwhile told TMZ, “Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews.”

On Tuesday, the actor — who joined Apple TV’s Shrinking series this year as guest star, his first acting role since 2020 — appeared at the PaleyFest in Los Angeles alongside his co-stars for a panel discussion on Season 3.

Fox had initially announced he was retiring from acting through his book, “No Time Like the Future,” in which he told his fans that Parkinson’s was making it too difficult to be on set and to memorize lines, Variety reported.