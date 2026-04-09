Study: Gen-Z Defies Predictions to Become Most Active Cinema Goers

A new study shows that Gen Z has defied the doomsayers to become some of the most active cinema goers by attending more films per year than predecessor generations.

The new Fandango study found that Gen Z has recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and have been flocking to the cinema, purchasing concessions and even buying premium IMAX tickets, per Variety.

“Fandango surveyed 7,000 adults — 5,091 of whom considered themselves moviegoers, or people who went to one or more movies in the past year,” noted the outlet. “By generation, 87% of Gen Zers and 82% of millennials saw at least one movie theatrically in the past 12 months, compared with 70% of Gen Xers and 58% of baby boomers.

“Gen Z and millennials also returned more frequently, with each demo averaging about seven visits per year, ahead of Gen X (6.1) and baby boomers (5.7),” it added.

The motivations for going out to the movie theaters were most telling, with Millennials saying they wanted to escape daily routine while Gen Z said they wanted social and communal activity.

“Gen Z also attributes a better selection of movies and the appeal of leaving the home as key drivers of attendance. In contrast, Gen X cites rising ticket prices, fewer appealing releases, and better at-home options as reasons for going less often,” it added.

Jerramy Hainline, executive VP at Fandango, said the date shows Gen Z has defied the stereotype of disengaged social isolationists, viewing the cinematic experience as a social gathering rather than just pure escapism.

“While there has been a perception that Gen Z is less engaged with theatrical moviegoing, our data shows that their momentum has been building,” Hainline told Variety. “What’s especially notable is how strongly they value the shared, communal aspect of the experience, reinforcing that theaters continue to play an important role as a social destination for younger audiences.”

Hainline said that studios and theaters should be tracking the ticket buying trends of Millennials and Gen Z if they want to keep the business thriving.

“As the moviegoing landscape continues to evolve, understanding generational behaviors is critical to unlocking future growth,” Hainline said. “Gen Z and millennials are redefining what it means to go to the movies by prioritizing premium experiences, social engagement and new forms of content. Meeting them where they are isn’t optional — it’s essential to the future of theatrical moviegoing.”