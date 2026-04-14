Brazil Soccer Star Jorginho Frello ‘Regrets’ Claiming Chappell Roan Security Raged at His Daughter

Jorginho Frello, a Brazilian soccer star, has now publicly expressed regret for claiming that singer Chappell Roan’s personal security yelled at his daughter.

In March, Roan took a beating on social media after Frello accused Roan’s personal security guard of confronting his wife and her 11-year-old daughter at a restaurant in Brazil, accusing the little girl of “harassing” the singer for smiling as she walked past her table. As Breitbart News reported at the time:

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere banned Roan from performing in his city, in response to Italian-Brazilian professional soccer player Jorginho accusing the “Pink Pony Club” singer of sending her security guard to intimidate his 11-year-old stepdaughter for “admiring” her. Jorginho said Roan’s staff left the young fan — who is actor Jude Law’s daughter — “extremely shaken” and “in tears.”

Roan later responded to the backlash, saying that the bodyguard did not belong to her personal security and that she did not direct the man to yell at the little girl.

In a statement on Monday, Frello said that he “regrets the impact” of the situation.

“I would like to give an update on what happened during Lolla weekend, as we have been seeing and hearing a lot over the past few weeks and felt it was important to clarify everything now that new information has come to light,” he wrote.

“I made my initial statement in the heat of the moment, after hearing that my child and wife had been approached by an adult male security guard in an intimidating way. I reacted as any father would. My priority is, and always will be, protecting my family, and that is exactly what I did,” he continued. “I also want to make clear that the situation did occur as it was originally described. At the time, we acted on the information that was available to us.”

Frello said that he has since “become aware of new information” that changed his understanding of what happened, adding that Chappell Roan personally reached out to his family.

“It became clear that she had no knowledge of what took place at breakfast and had not asked anyone to approach them. She was understanding and sympathetic to what had happened to our child,” Frello said.

“The security guard himself has since confirmed publicly that he was representing another artist at the hotel at the time,” he continued. “While we still do not know what prompted him to approach them, and do not believe an 11-year-old at breakfast could reasonably be seen as any kind of security threat, it is now clear that he was not acting on behalf of Chappell.”

Frello ultimately concluded the situation was a “misunderstanding” and considered the case closed.