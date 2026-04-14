Hollywood Elites Who Backed Disgraced Eric Swalwell Go Silent After His Resignation from Congress

With the now thoroughly disgraced former Congressman and California candidate Gov. Eric Swalwell resigning his seat in Congress and suspending his gubernatorial campaign, the left-wing Hollywood celebrities who were so loudly backing him have all of a sudden gone quiet.

A-listers like Sean Penn, Robert De Niro, and Jane Fonda have all gone radio silent in the wake of Swalwell’s crash and burn ending and many of his elite donors have decided not to say a word about their man’s fall from grace, the New York Post noted.

The paper points out that Sean Penn donated $15,000 to Swalwell and on several occasions met up with the California Democrat to show his support. Several others, such as Mad Men star Jon Hamm, rabid anti-Trumper Robert Di Nero, and Jon Cryer each donated $10,000 and often spoke up for Swalwell on social media and in interviews.

In fact, a very long list of Hollywood insiders and celebs lined up to empty their pocketbooks into Swalwell’s now doomed campaigns for office.

Disgraced comedienne Kathy Griffin also gave ten grand, as did TV producers David Bennet and Shawn Ryan, who both ponied up $10K. Before his shocking murder, film director Rob Reiner also gave the same amount to Swalwell. And Creative Artists Agency CEO Bryan Lourd topped them all by shelling out a $12,500 contribution.

All total, Swalwell received more than $100,000 in campaign donations from the Hollywood elite, the paper reported.

And yet, none of them are speaking out to condemn Swalwell for his horrible sexual behavior, none have commented on the growing number of women claiming to have been a victim of Swalwell’s attacks, none have denounced or disavowed Swalwell, and none have said they are glad he has fled from office and his state campaign.

As Breitbart News’s Eza Dullis pointed out, after Swawell announced his resignation and campaign suspension, so-called “Me Too” movement leaders such as Alyssa Milano, Gwyneth Paltrow, America Ferrera, Neve Campbell, and Lady Gaga, all neglected to comment on Swalwell’s alleged crimes.

Further, none of the Hollywooders who pushed the “Time’s Up” movement spoke out about Swalwell, either. Neither Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman, Amber Tamblyn, not Emma Watson had anything at all to say about the California Democrat.

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