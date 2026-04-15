Country Star Blake Shelton Premieres Powerful Faith-Based ‘Let Him In Anyway’ Music Video

Country star Blake Shelton premiered the music video for his faith-based song “Let Him In Anyway” last week to coincide with the Easter season.

Released Thursday, April 9, the track explores themes of prayer and grace in the face of human brokenness, per Jubileecast:

The track has already begun to resonate with listeners for its vulnerable and prayer-like tone, centering on a plea for grace even in the face of human brokenness. Rather than presenting faith in abstract terms, “Let Him In Anyway” leans into the tension between guilt and mercy-capturing the cry of someone aware of their shortcomings yet still daring to hope in God’s compassion. With the release of the music video, Shelton appears poised to deepen that message through visual storytelling. Early glimpses suggest a narrative-driven concept that mirrors the song’s emotional arc-moving from reflection and regret toward openness and surrender. If consistent with Shelton’s recent artistic direction, the video is likely to emphasize authenticity over spectacle, allowing the song’s message to take center stage.

The song’s constant refrain is a prayerful plea for God’s grace:

Ain’t it a scary thing

When somebody’s time here ends

Layin’ flowers on their grave

Wonderin’ where their soul went

I tried and I tried he was startin’ to listen

I brought him to church he was feeling conviction

But you took him away before I could convince him

So I’m here on my knees sayin’ Hey God

I know you know what I’m about to pray God

I just had to suck it up and say goodbye to my best friend

And I don’t ever wanna never see him again

And I know the only way to get in is through you

And he wasn’t quite the Christian he was supposed to be

And Lord it ain’t my place

But could you let him in anyway

Raised in a Christian household, Blake Shelton converted to Catholicism with the influence of his wife, Gwen Stefani.

“I’ve learned so much from her, and she’s really the person that’s helped me get in touch with my faith and get serious about it and not just something that you say at an awards show, you know? She reminds me to think about it all day long. When you’re around her, everything she sees, she sees God in it,” Shelton said in 2015.