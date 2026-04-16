Nolte: Disney’s Anti-Trump ‘Daredevil’ Is Another Marvel Streaming Failure

The Disney Grooming Syndicate’s second season of Marvel’s anti-Trump Daredevil: Born Again is looking like a bigger flop than the first season.

Disney+ is three episodes into season two, and not one of those three have appeared in the weekly top ten chart of original streaming shows. If you look at number ten on that chart, 239 million streaming minutes is enough to enter the top ten, which means Daredevil failed to even earn that much attention.

All ten episodes of the first season of Born Again, which is Disney’s reboot of the popular Netflix Daredevil show, failed to appear even once in Nielsen’s top-ten chart of streaming originals.

This is the first time in the history of Disney’s Marvel streaming shows that not even one episode has failed to hit the top ten. Even crap like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, and Wonder Man charted at least once.

So what’s the reason for this? Let’s ask the fans… Or, should I say, former fans…

Who wants to watch that crap? No one. Not even Trump haters.

Disney was once the great storytelling factory of the world. Now, it’s become a punchline for lousy stories and content. Escapism is everything in storytelling, and these Disney woketards simply refuse to allow people to escape the partisan politics of the day. That doesn’t mean stories can’t have something to say about the modern world or the human condition. All the best stories do that.

It’s just that, as you can see from the reactions above, Disney’s approach is ham-fisted. Instead of encouraging you to think for yourself, you are being told what to think, and who wants that?

And once again, Disney is emasculating its heroes with obnoxious, sexless girlbosses.

What else are we to expect from an evil grooming outlet so morally broken it is desperate to queer and mutilate little kids?

The Netflix Daredevil series was pretty great. I enjoyed both seasons and looked forward to the third. Once Disney took over, I knew there was no use in wasting my time.

Disney sucks.