Netflix Users Say They are Canceling Their Subscriptions over Latest Price Hike: ‘Flat Out Greedy’

Netflix users say they are canceling subscriptions over the streaming giant’s latest price increase. “I’m done with them,” one social media user declared.

“I’m done with the constant price hikes. After years of loyalty, I’m out and finally cancelled,” one Netflix user wrote on Reddit earlier this week, sharing a screenshot of their membership cancellation.

“The content isn’t even that good,” the Reddit user continued, before asking, “Anyone else cancelling?”

Fellow Netflix subscribers took to the comment section to share that they, too, are terminating their subscriptions, echoing similar frustrations.

“Cancelled today as well — member since 2016,” one social media user disclosed.

“We’ve had to cancel ours as well,” another said. “Too many services these days are just skyrocketing in price. The crazy part about Netflix, is the premium subscription, which is the only plan that offers 4K, (which is pretty much standard in most TVs sold today) is $26.99 a month. That’s about $324 a year. No thanks.”

“Easily the most expensive streaming service I have and the only one I haven’t been able to share with someone else. They’re flat out greedy at this point. I’m done with them,” a third proclaimed.

“My wife pulled the plug after subscribing for 14 straight years. It was one of those bills she never looked at, and when I told her the price jumped again to almost $30/mo she was shocked and cancelled immediately. We won’t miss it,” another revealed.

“Netflix is an easy one for me to cut,” another wrote. “Their content is dog shit.”

Others, meanwhile, admitted to already canceling their subscriptions after an previous price hike — with many adding that they didn’t “even miss” having access to the streaming platform after doing so.

“I already did after a previous price increase. I was most surprised by how quickly I forgot about Netflix,” one said.

“We cancelled Netflix about a year ago and I was also surprised how I really don’t think about it,” another echoed.

“I cancelled Netflix a few years ago – haven’t really missed it,” a third agreed, adding, “You can always sign up a month at a time here or there to watch something you missed.”

“I cancelled Netflix last year,” another divulged. “Content that I was interested in watching finally went dry. I don’t even miss it.”

As Breitbart News reported, Netflix recently raised prices for all U.S. subscriptions — sending the platform’s “Standard with Ads” plan up to $8.99 per month, while its ad-free Standard and Premium plans have gone up to $19.99 and $26.99 per month, respectively.

Users with Netflix Standard plans who want to add an extra member to their subscription can do so for another $7.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads.

“This is bigger than just Netflix. It’s all of these big corporations that keep raising prices over & over because they know most of us will keep paying,” the original Reddit user wrote in their post.

Notably, Netflix’s price increase came a few months after HBO Max raised its Premium plan to $22.99 per month. Disney+, Peacock, Hulu, and Amazon’s Prime Video have also been upping the cost to use their streaming services.

Last fall, Disney+ revealed its Premium ad-free plan would go up from $15.99 to $18.99 a month, while its ad-supported option rose from $9.99 to $11.99.

Last year, Peacock hiked its Premium Plus tier up from $13.99 to $16.99 per month, while its Premium ad-supported plan climbed from $7.99 to $10.99. Hulu, meanwhile, brought its plan with ads up from $9.99 to $11.99 a month, while Prime Video raised its ad-free option from $2.99 to $4.99.