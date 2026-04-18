‘Transformers’ Actor Josh Duhamel: ‘Not My Job to Be Involved in Politics’

Actor Josh Duhamel said that actors like himself would do better by bringing people together through creativity as opposed to dividing people with political hot takes.

The Transformers actor shared his thoughts on the state of divisions in American during an interview with Piers Morgan.

“What do you feel about the state of America right now. To the rest of the world, it feels febrile, it feels very divided, it feels quite toxic in many ways. What do you feel about it?” asked Piers Morgan.

Duhamel said that hate has become a serious problem in American – a temptation he chose to resist through prayer and church attendance.

“I got a lot of feelings about it. If I’m being honest. It stresses me out quite a bit, because we are very divided. I think more than anything, there is a hate problem in this country. I feel like people become really okay with hate, and, what I’ve realized, is that, when you are so full of that, you start to become the thing that you despise,” said Duhamel.

“I’ve recognized a lot of behavior in people that I don’t believe would otherwise behave like that if they weren’t filled with so much [hate],” he added. “For me, I find myself starting to feel some of that stuff, so I really kind of left it all alone and started going to church more often, believe it or not. I started trying to rise above it a bit and just get back to church and pray and meditate and think about things that are above all the noise.”

When asked about his thoughts about President Trump, Duhamel said that he agrees with the axiom that “Nobody Cares What Actors Think,” adding that it would be better for people like himself to unite people through art and creativity.

“I’m not getting into all of that with you, Piers. A friend of mine showed up with a T-shirt that said, ‘Nobody Cares What Actors Think,’ and I happen to buy that notion,” said Duhamel. “People don’t care what I think, I am here to make cool TV shows, cool movies – I’m not trying to divide my audience! I’m just trying to be of service of people who want to be entertained. It’s not my job to be involved in politics.”

Piers Morgan called his position “gloriously refreshing.”