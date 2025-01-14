‘Climate Warrior’ Leonardo DiCaprio Slammed for Fleeing Deadly L.A. Fires on a Private Jet

“Climate warrior” Leonardo DiCaprio has been slammed after he was spotted arriving in Mexico alongside rumoured girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti aboard a private plane after escaping the Los Angeles wildfires.

The cataclysmic fires, which have been burning since January 7, have wiped out some 10,000 buildings and killed at least 24 people with 150,000 under evacuation orders.

Numerous celebrities have lost their homes, including Paris Hilton, James Woods, Eugene Levy, Mel Gibson, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as Breitbart News reported.

WATCH: Julia Louis-Dreyfus lost her home in the Huntington neighborhood during the Palisades fire

Daily Express reports Titanic actor DiCaprio, 50, was pictured arriving in Los Cabos, Mexico, on a private flight alongside Ceretti, his father George, and George’s wife Peggy Ann Farrar.

Plenty of people noted DiCaprio leaving L.A. as others fought for their lives.

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the fires in California in general and climate activists like DiCaprio in particular.

Marlow said, “Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend…they’ve escaped the fire in a private jet. So, DiCaprio has gone around the world lecturing people on climate change. … It just shows you these people weren’t serious about preparing for whatever climate disaster might take place.”

According to Airport Technology, private jets have been found to be five to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights.

Others joined Marlow in highlighting the hypocrisy involved by the Hollywood A-lister who is reported to own a property in Los Angeles, though it has not been confirmed whether it has been affected by the wildfires.

As Breitbart News reported far back as 2015, DiCaprio has pledged to divest from his fossil fuel holdings and increase his investment in renewable energy companies.

“Climate change is severely impacting the health of our planet and all of its inhabitants, and we must transition to a clean energy economy that does not rely on fossil fuels, the main driver of this global problem,” the Departed actor said in a statement.

In 2016 DiCaprio told Charlie Rose in an interview climate change is “the biggest problem that mankind has ever had to face,” ahead of the international refugee crises being fueled by the deadly rise of the Islamic State.

“It is the most existential human crisis that the world has ever known, in my opinion,” DiCaprio said.