Climate Change Doomer Leonardo DiCaprio Attends Bezos-Sanchez’s Private Jet, Super-Yacht Heavy Wedding

Actor, Democrat Party backer, and climate change alarmist Leonardo DiCaprio attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, as super-yachts and more than 90 private jets emitting carbon dioxide and other pollutants delivered guests into the historic sinking city for the three-day luxury event.

DiCaprio, who has spent years lecturing the public about rising sea levels, the billionaire couple’s wedding in the sinking city prone to flooding as more than 90 private jets flew into the Marco Polo airport while other guests arrived on their super-yachts, according to a report by the Guardian.

While it remains unclear whether the Titanic star arrived by private jet in Venice, which has sunk nine inches into that lagoon in the past 100 years, swarms of his fellow A-list wedding attendees — including Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, and members of the Kardashian/Jenner family — did.

DiCaprio — who is the United Nations Messenger of Peace for climate change and serves on the boards of the World Wildlife Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council, National Geographic’s Pristine Seas, Oceans 5, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare — was spotted in Venice on Friday wearing a baseball cap pulled down over his face.

While the Venice’s sinking issue is attributed to the city’s unique infrastructure, some climate change hardliners claim that it is also a result of rising sea levels.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) researcher Marco Anzidei has said that accelerated “sea level rise” is “causing increasingly severe and widespread coastal erosion, beach retreat and marine flooding with very significant environmental, and socio-economic impacts on coastal populations.”

This is not the first time DiCaprio, who warns of doomsday, was caught expanding his carbon footprint, failing to practice what he preaches.

In 2015, the Inception star was reported to have boarded a private jet six separate times in a six-week period.

In 2016, DiCaprio claimed climate change is “the biggest problem that mankind has ever had to face,” ahead of the international refugee crises being fueled by the deadly rise of the Islamic State.

In 2021, the Departed actor joined a host of fellow Hollywood stars to deliver a lesson for the planet on deliverance from imminent climate “armageddon.”

In 2022, DiCaprio was spotted hanging out on a carbon dioxide-pumping superyacht in Saint-Tropez, France.

That same year, the Wolf of Wall Street Star claimed planet Earth had “literally” nine years left on its “ticking clock,” and that “we should not have any elected leaders, on a state level, on a city level, or a national level that don’t listen to science.”

Moreover, DiCaprio was not the only climate change hardliner celebrity to attend Bezos and Sanchez’s Venice wedding.

As Breitbart News reported, a throng of Hollywood celebrities who have lectured about the peril we all face from climate change, hopped on private jets and flocked to the picturesque “Floating City” for the three-day wedding extravaganza.

Kim Kardashian, who has spent years “fighting” climate change, arrived in Venice in her $65 million Gulfstream G650, while Oprah Winfrey, who once said “the future of life as we know it” depends on how we combat climate change, landed in the city in her G700.

Meanwhile, Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, who once lectured President Donald Trump about the dangers of climate change, showed up on a Global 6000 owned by his Endeavor Group Holdings firm.

