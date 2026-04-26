President Donald Trump is earning praise from unlikely sources as he works to revitalize Washington, DC, and its monuments for America’s upcoming 250th birthday.

Several Democrats have praised his efforts regarding construction and landscaping projects across the nation’s capital to be ready for visitors now and in years to come, Fox News reported Sunday, noting the updates were also tied to the president’s successful efforts to reduce crime in the area.

Among those projects were several fountains and updates to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

“Cannot believe it’s taken this long, but this truly makes me so incredibly happy to see,” ActBlue communications strategist Carter Christensen said in reaction to the Meridian Hill Park fountain being restored to life:

When writing of the fountains in Lafayette Park near the White House, Trump critic Anthony LaMesa said, “Credit where credit is due. The Trump administration is finally fixing fountains around Washington, DC that have been out of order for many years.”

Indeed, Trump said in a video posted Thursday that he tried to save money while working on such projects and one of those was the famous reflecting pool that was built in 1922. The president explained it had long been in bad shape, was filthy, and leaked.

He said initially officials were told renovating it would cost $300 million and take three years, but Trump contacted people he knew who worked on swimming pools who said they could take on the project for $1 million to $2 million.

The president said he decided the finishing touch was to paint the pool “American flag blue” that would last for 40 to 50 years:

An image shows crews painting the reflecting pool and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum thanked the president for his investment in the nation’s capital.

“The Reflecting Pool is about to look better than ever!” he wrote:

Meanwhile, Trump recently unveiled a rendering of the triumphal arch he plans to build in D.C., saying “This will be a wonderful addition to the Washington D.C. area for all Americans to enjoy for many decades to come!” according to Breitbart News.

In a statement to Fox about the effort to revitalize the area, White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said, “President Trump’s common sense efforts to make D.C. safe and beautiful again are so popular that even Democrats are publicly praising the President for these much-needed and long-overdue renovations. Our nation’s capital will look more spectacular than ever before for America’s 250th birthday all thanks to President Trump!”