Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) called for Democrats to “drop” their Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) after a shooting at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday, and called for Democrats to support building the White House ballroom.

Fetterman shared a screenshot of a Mediaite article from reporter Joe DePaolo about how security at the hotel, where the Washington Correspondents’ Dinner took place, was “awful.” In a post on X. Fetterman expressed that the venue at the Washington Hilton Hotel “wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession” of the United States government in attendance.

“We were there front and center,” Fetterman wrote in his post. “That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government. After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these.”

Fetterman’s post comes after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, leading to Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other Cabinet officials who were attending the event to be escorted out of the room.

People attending the event were seen ducking under their tables after gunfire was heard during the event.

Hours after the shooting, during a press conference, Trump spoke about how the Washington Hilton Hotel was “not a particularly secure building,” and highlighted the need for the ballroom at the White House.

Breitbart News’s Simon Kent reported that a federal appeals court had ruled that construction on the White House ballroom could move forward, after a judge had previously halted “part of the $400 million project.”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro has shared that the suspect behind the shooting “is in custody” and “will be arraigned on two charges,” NBC News reported.

The suspect reportedly “charged at a Secret Service checkpoint in the hotel’s lobby armed with multiple weapons,” according to law enforcement officials, the outlet reported.