Netflix Gives 7-Week Theatrical Window to Greta Gerwig’s Subversive ‘Narnia’ Film

May 1 (UPI) — Netflix announced the theatrical and streaming release dates for Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew on Friday. The film opens theatrically Feb. 12 and premieres on Netflix April 2.

Greta Gerwig wrote and directed the film as her follow-up to Barbie. She filmed with IMAX technology, and sneak previews will begin in IMAX theaters Feb. 10.

Based on C.S. Lewis’s 1955 entry in the series, The Magician’s Nephew is described as “the origin story for Narnia.” David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell star with Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep.

“I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable, but completely brilliant, concept of a cosmic lion signing the world of Narnia to life,” Gerwig said in a statement. “Because of C.S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure. I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic.”

Three previous Narnia books were adapted for the screen: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.