‘Anchorman’ Director Adam McKay Slams Democrat Party, Kamala, Clintons, Obama, Biden: ‘No Group Worse’ Than ‘White Liberals’

Anchorman director Adam McKay called former President Bill Clinton “a straight up serial rapist,” said “Hillary Clinton, literally funded Trump’s campaign,” slammed Joe Biden for not declaring “a climate emergency when he was a lame duck president,” called Barack Obama a “creep” who has done “damage” to America, and said “no group is worse than white liberals.”

During a lengthy conversation with climate doom podcaster Jesse Damiani, McKay questioned why the Democrat Party still garners any level of mainstream support. “You have to look at the U.S. and wonder why after all the horrible things the Democrats had sold us out on their abject corruption,” he said. “I mean, Kamala Harris took eight times more dark money than Trump. And people wonder why she was sending pro-Israel people to Michigan. So, yeah, I mean, a number has been done on the U.S.”

“Man, it is incredible to watch people this far down the road still say you’ve got to stand behind the Democrat Party, the same party that wouldn’t convict Trump of a crime after he told a crowd, go to the… Capitol, the same party where the previous presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, literally funded Trump’s campaign,” McKay continued, adding “I mean, I could go on with a list of 400 things that same party that kept health care private. […] And it was like, we are being hit with the high grade marketing and no group is worse than white liberals.”

The Don’t Look Up director’s biggest beef with Democrats is their failure to meet his expectations on pushing climate policy.

“I mean, they are the worst. I’ve tried to talk to them about climate. They are so smug and captured. And really, it boils down to privilege. I mean, when you talk to white money liberals, they’re getting a lot from this broken system. So at some point, I realized these are bad faith arguments and conversations,” McKay said. “So I don’t really do it anymore. I reached the same place with Republicans back in like 2006, 2007, where it’s just like, I’m not doing this anymore.”

“You can’t support a party that doesn’t want universal health care,” McKay continued. “The Democrats don’t have that in their party platform. Kamala, Hillary never brought it up. If you were in like Norway or France or Australia. And you were like, we don’t need universal health care. People would be like, you are a Nazi.”

“Like even the neo Nazi parties in Europe don’t campaign against nationalized health care,” McKay said. “So I think the U.S. is essentially an island country and no group of people has, you know, heads full of bees more than white liberals.”

The Vice director continued to call out white liberals, saying “They’re coming from a place of they don’t care. They have privilege. They’re trying to stay in their class, social scene. They’re more worried about their alumni cocktail hour and not stepping out of place. Yeah, they’ve killed us more on climate.”

“They are the ones that have created the Republican Party because you look at Bill Clinton, you look at Obama, the level of damage those creeps have done to our country,” McKay said, “but white liberals don’t even want to hear about it because it’s inconvenient and unpleasant. Yeah, I almost can say I despise American white liberals. They are the grossest of the gross.”

McKay continued to blast New York Time star Ezra Klein and others as “bad faith operators.” He lambasted media conglomerates like Vox, the New York Times, the Washington Post, MSNBC, and CNN as “totally captured” companies.

It was this interview that McKay claimed oil companies may be responsible for the devastating Palisades fire and that corporations have “misled” people into thinking an arsonist was responsible for the fire.