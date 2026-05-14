Climate Doomer Adam McKay Mocks L.A. Residents Who Thought Palisades Fire Was Started by Arsonist — After Far-Left Suspect Charged with Arson

Don’t Look Up filmmaker Adam McKay unveiled the conspiracy theory that the oil companies may be responsible for the devastating Palisades fire and that corporations have “misled” people into thinking an arsonist was responsible for the fire.

During an interview with left-wing, enviro podcaster Jesse Damiani, McKay made the wild clam that the oil companies are responsible for “blacking out the news communication” around the deadly and devastating fires.

“The oil companies have been wildly successful blacking out the news communication, buying up our supposed representatives. So, there’s there,” the far-left Hollywood elitist told the podcaster.

“I saw it with the LA fires at the end of them,” McKay continued. “80 percent of the people I knew still thought they were caused by arsonists, you know, the power company, whatever. So, they’ve done a really great job, the oil companies, of misleading people, and people have no story or framework structure for what we’re entering.”

McKay insinuates that the oil companies started the fires that destroyed nearly 7,000 thousand homes and businesses in the Los Angeles area in January of last year.

Authorities have blamed the fires on the actions of an arsonist and in October of last year a man was arrested for the terrible conflagration that claimed 12 lives.

Justice department officials announced at a news conference that Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, a.k.a. “Jonathan Rinder,” and “Jon Rinder,” of Melbourne, Florida, 29, had been detained under suspicion for setting the fires.

McKay has been unleashing his climate doomsaying for years. Last month, for instance, he advised fellow climate doomers to stockpile food and water to survive the coming environmental collapse.

Yet, despite his claims of impending environmental collapse, McKay spends his time taking private jets to fly between his homes in Los Angeles and Ireland.

See the whole interview here:

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