Actress Marcia Gay Harden Scolds Mothers Who Don’t Affirm Gay Children: ‘You’re Missing Out on a Fabulous Life’

Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden ripped parents who don’t accept their gay children during her address after being honored at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s A Place We Call Home dinner on Saturday.

Like many other Hollywood celebs, all three of Harden’s children claim to be gay or a member of the LGBTQ community, and the performer, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2000 film Pollock, is a huge supporter of “queer rights.”

“We want to change things so that basic human queer rights are protected, so that we’re safe, so our children are safe, so that we have equal opportunity in the workplace, so that we’re not discriminated against, so we can marry or adopt children or serve in the military or church,” she exclaimed while accepting her Vanguard Award.

“I think it all starts in the home. The people I need to talk to tonight are old, staunch, stubborn families,” she said as she went on the attack.

“Families who don’t accept the queer community, and because I also believe that mothers are the real vanguards of change and the torchbearers for community, it is mothers that I’m talking to tonight,” she said scoldingly.

She then demanded that everyone needs to welcome “the queer community into your life.”

“If you’ve not welcomed the queer community into your life, either as friends or should you be so lucky, your children, you are cutting off your nose to spite your face,” she exclaimed. “You’re missing out on a fabulous life experience and basically you’re making a great big mistake.”

“Saying to your children, you can’t be you and live in my home or be in my family, you are losing out because they won’t come home for Christmas,” she added.

Harden then reeled out a list of stereotypical “benefits” of having gay kids.

“Honey, you haven’t seen anything until you’ve seen a lesbian stuff a Thanksgiving turkey. No one chooses the holiday decorations for the Christmas party faster than a gay man… And should your ex happen to show up at that same Christmas party with his girlfriend or perhaps the new wife, the queers will be the first to tell you that you are serving cunt,” she said.

“To these mothers, I say join us, march with us, help us protect your child, help us protect their rights, be an ally,” Harden said. “Your life will be extraordinarily enhanced and open up wonderful new doors and new experiences for you,” Harden told the gala goers.

“So instead of telling young people all across the country that who they are is somehow wrong or they are undeserving of dignity, join us in pointing out that what other people see as faults or cracks is simply where the light gets in,” she concluded.

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