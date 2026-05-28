Watch: Adam Carolla Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A moment of unity between friends from across the political spectrum occurred on Wednesday when right-leaning comedian Adam Carolla received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as late-night host Jimmy Kimmel honored him.

Carolla received his Walk of Fame star in the category of radio.

“It is kind of ironic that I am getting into the Walk of Fame for radio. It’s 2026 — that’s basically like being inducted into the Typewriter Repair Hall of Fame,” Carolla joked.

Carolla began his career with the world-famous Los Angeles station KROQ back in 1994 when he met Jimmy Kimmel, who would later become his co-host on Comedy Central’s The Man Show.

“Kimmel began his speech by remembering his first introduction to Carolla, which came in 1994 when the late-night star was working on Kevin and Bean, a Los Angeles radio show,” reported Variety. “Then a boxing instructor, Carolla called into KROQ and was brought in to prepare Kimmel for a boxing match.”

Kimmel recalled Adam’s roast of him during his first appearance on Kevin and Bean: “‘Jimmy is 160 pounds of pure chiseled steel. Unfortunately, he weighs 225.'”

“We did very little training. We would box for about eight minutes and then drink Snapple and go to lunch,” Kimmel said. “As a result, I lost that fight, but I gained a life partner. And if that sounds gay to you, it was and it is.”

Kimmel hailed Carolla as “one of the funniest people,” even referring to him as the “Laverne to my Shirley.”

On the issue of politics, Kimmel noted that he and Carolla have maintained a longterm friendship despite having radically different views on Trump and so many other polarizing issues.

“Adam and I, as you probably know, don’t agree much when it comes to politics, but I love him dearly,” said Kimmel. “I’ve never worked with anyone funnier. I am proud of him … this is a guy who worked his way up from nothing to become, literally, a millionaire, and if you don’t believe it you’ll hear him say it every single show.”

“Adam is a true original. He was a poor kid from the San Fernando Valley who was rejected by the management at Taco Bell, and whose name will now forever be part of this filthy, disgusting intersection,” he continued.

People on social media celebrated the moment of unity between political opposites as an example for a divided America.

Kimmel and Carolla launched the comedy central sketch series The Man Show in 1999 under Jackhole Productions before later launching Crank Yankers.

The ceremony was also attended by KROQ alum Dr. Drew Pinsky.