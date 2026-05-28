Tom Hardy Reportedly Fired from ‘MobLand’ amid Tensions on Set with Stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren

Acclaimed actor Tom Hardy’s role on the Paramount+ series MobLand is reportedly now on shaky ground due to tensions on set.
Original reports suggested that Hardy had been fired from the series but at least one source close to the situation confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) that his fate on the show has not yet been decided. Regardless of the outcome, the actor has reportedly been clashing with the show’s producers, including executive producer Jez Butterworth and others at David Glasser’s 101 Studios, the production company behind MobLand, per THR.
“He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time,” the source said, adding that he clashed with fellow co-stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.
“He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager,” the source added.
Paramount+ has not yet renewed MobLand for third season, which has also contributed to doubts about Hardy’s return. Filming for season 3 would begin in September if renewed.
“It remains unclear exactly what keeps Hardy confined to his MobLand trailer. A Puck News story reported that Hardy was also attempting to alter dialogue and provide script notes to Butterworth and creator Ronan Bennett. Clashes with A-listers such as Brosnan and Mirren, however, do not help Hardy’s reputation for being infamously tricky to work with,” added THR.
Director George Miller, who previously worked with Hardy on 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, told The Telegraph in 2024 that Hardy “had to be coaxed out of his trailer.”
“Tom has a damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer,” Miller said. “Whereas Charlize was incredibly disciplined — a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance — and always the first one on set.”
“I’m an optimist, so I saw their behavior as mirroring their characters, where they had to learn to cooperate in order to ensure mutual survival,” Miller continued. “There’s no excuse for it, and I think there’s a tendency in this business to use great performances as an excuse for other disruption that could be avoided.”
Neither Hardy nor Mirren nor Brosnan has commented on the alleged controversy.
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