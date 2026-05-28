Tom Hardy Reportedly Fired from ‘MobLand’ amid Tensions on Set with Stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren

Acclaimed actor Tom Hardy’s role on the Paramount+ series MobLand is reportedly now on shaky ground due to tensions on set.

Original reports suggested that Hardy had been fired from the series but at least one source close to the situation confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) that his fate on the show has not yet been decided. Regardless of the outcome, the actor has reportedly been clashing with the show’s producers, including executive producer Jez Butterworth and others at David Glasser’s 101 Studios, the production company behind MobLand, per THR.

“He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time,” the source said, adding that he clashed with fellow co-stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

“He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager,” the source added.

Paramount+ has not yet renewed MobLand for third season, which has also contributed to doubts about Hardy’s return. Filming for season 3 would begin in September if renewed.