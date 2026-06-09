Talay Riley, Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter, Stabbed to Death in London

Singer-songwriter Talay Riley, who worked with Dua Lipa, Britney Spears and Zendaya amongst many others, has died after he was stabbed in London. He was 35.

Sky News reports Riley, whose real name was Mark Orabiyi, died after he was found with stab wounds in Silvertown, East London on Friday.

The Grammy award-winning songwriter was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother, artist Scribz Riley, whose real name is Michael Orabiyi, took to social media and said: “My heart is shattered! This doesn’t feel real. It feels like a bad dream. Just before he went to sleep we spoke about the future, staying positive and about everything we still had left to do. I never imagined that would be our last conversation.”

He added his brother was a “friend to many, a mentor, an inspiration, and a light in so many people’s lives”.

“He loved deeply, gave freely, and touched countless people through his talent, kindness, and spirit,” he added.

In the comments to Michael’s posts were further tributes and condolences from many of Riley’s peers and collaborators, including Stormzy, Kehlani, Khalid, and Ella Mai.

The musician worked on hits including Khalid’s Young Dumb & Broke, The Chainsmokers’ Who Do You Love, HER’s Lights On, Flo’s Walk Like This, and Kehlani’s Out The Window.

A second victim, a man in his 20s, is being treated for multiple stab wounds but his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, police said per the BBC.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Orabiyi.