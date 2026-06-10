Video: Kamala Harris Prompts 2028 Run Chatter After Appearing in Netflix Doc ‘The American Experiment’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris appearing in the upcoming Netflix documentary The American Experiment has prompted chatter of another run for president.

Netflix released the trailer for the documentary this week, which featured prominent Democrats as well as Republicans talking about the American founding; Kamala Harris being chief among them. Take a look:

The documentary, which asks, “can this experiment endure,” will release on June 24.

“As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the new five-part documentary series The American Experiment reexamines the improbable achievement that was the nation’s founding, and the radical question at the center of the revolution: Can a people govern themselves?” the Netflix YouTube description of the film reads.

“Featuring an extraordinary range of voices including former vice presidents and cabinet officials, current and former members of Congress, a former Supreme Court justice, leading historians, tribal chiefs, military experts, and thought leaders across the political spectrum, the series presents uniquely bipartisan, wide-ranging, and deeply informed conversations about the origins and future of American democracy. Tracking the years leading up to the Revolution through the drafting of the Constitution and the first American presidency, The American Experiment explores how a nation built on an untested idea has continued to wrestle with the foundational contradictions of slavery, liberty, individual power, and minority representation — and how American democracy has been built, challenged, and reimagined over the course of two and a half centuries.” it says. “Cinematic in scope and urgently relevant, The American Experiment reveals how the debates that defined the country’s founding era still shape the United States, posing a pivotal question at a moment of profound division: Can this extraordinary experiment endure?”

As Breitbart News reported this week, both Kamala Harris and Vice President JD Vance currently lead the polls for the potential 2028 nominations:

The recent 2028 presidential poll showed Harris at 37 percent and Vance at 38 percent, according to Political Polls. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was just under Vance with 18 percent and President Donald Trump’s son, Don Jr., polled at 10 percent. Rubio recently said he would be the first to support Vance if he ran for president in 2028, and it is unlikely Don Jr. will run. Therefore, if one were to add Rubio’s and Don Jr.’s numbers to Vance’s percentage — since those two are likely to support Vance from the get-go — it would show Vance starting with a dominant majority of Republicans at 66 percent with the total of those three combined.

Kamala Harris has not indicated whether or not she will run.