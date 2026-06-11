Cringey ‘Social Network’ Sequel Trailer Met with Mockery Online

Neither David Fincher nor Jesse Eisenberg nor Trent Reznor will be returning for Aaron Sorkin’s so-called “sequel” to the 2010 smash hit The Social Network, and fans are not happy.

Released on Wednesday, the trailer for The Social Reckoning, which chronicles the work of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen in the early 2020s, did not exactly receive a social welcoming online, with fans and critics expressing mockery due to the preponderance of cringe-worthy lines (“she’s disrupting!”) and a cheap callback to Trent Reznor’s Academy Award-winning score as a bookend. While some appreciated seeing actor Jeremy Strong (replacing Jesse Eisenberg) employ an uncanny Mark Zuckerberg impression, people felt his lack of resemblance to the real Facebook co-founder took them out of the experience.

“Every line of this trailer will have you cringing harder than the one before it right up until the last one, at which point you will actually laugh out loud,” said one X user.

“Looks like an SNL sketch,” said another.

The attacks just kept coming, with even Taylor Lorenz piling on.