Video: ESPN Reporter Who Trashed Taylor Swift on Knicks Game Hot Mic Apologizes

ESPN reporter Monica McNutt trashed pop star Taylor Swift on a hot mic during the New York Knicks game on Wednesday, saying, “Get out of here, girl” upon seeing that the “Cruel Summer” singer was in attendance.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?” McNutt can be heard asking her colleague during the game, before adding, “She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl.”

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The basketball analyst — identified as McNutt by TMZ — was not the only one blasting the “I Knew You Were Trouble” signer over her appearance at the NBA Finals.

“Yo I fucking hate this bitch,” one X user bluntly stated, sharing footage of Swift at the game.

“The Romans considered lawyers and actors to be low-tier, garbage people,” another wrote, sharing a video that featured the pop star.

“This is what the kids call no aura,” another X user said.

“I might lose followers over this but Taylor Swift is one of the most obnoxious people on the planet,” another commented, adding, “Prove me wrong.”

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“She’s pushing 40 and still obsessed with acting like a teenager,” another said of the 36-year-old singer, adding, “My God, she needs to grow up. We’re tired.”

“Taylor Swift is from Reading, Pennsylvania. She has absolutely no connection to the Knicks,” another remarked. “Can we limit this mediocre looking woman to only ruining Chiefs games?”

A Community Note attached to the X post, however, stated that Swift “has identified as a Knicks fan since at least 2014, when she stated her support for the team after moving to New York and posing with players.”

McNutt, for her part, apologized to Swift for her comment, telling TMZ, “I misspoke. I did not know.”

“Swifties, I appreciate your passion. I said what I said, and here’s the deal, if I’m wrong — I am wrong, apparently — because she’s got an OG Amar’e Stoudemire jersey,” the sports analyst said.

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“I misspoke. I did not know,” McNutt continued. “But here’s the deal, context: I literally just did a piece on celebrity row. I’ve been with this organization for five years, I know these folks — I had not seen her here this year or last year.”

McNutt, however, pointed out that Swift “didn’t have on any Knicks paraphernalia.”

“So I did not know of her Knicks loyalty,” she added. “I apologize if I’m wrong, and apparently I’m wrong.”

“And that’s fine,” the ESPN host asserted, adding, “But I did not know, because — come on now, every celebrity that’s a Knicks fan [has] been in the building this year.”