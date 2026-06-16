Rob Schneider Vows to Pay Fines for Major League Baseball Players Who Write Bible Scriptures on Their Uniforms: ‘MLB Is Anti-Christian’

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider is blasting Major League Baseball as “anti-Christian” and has vowed to pay the fines for any player who would defy league rules to wear a Bible verse on their caps.

The comedian’s pledge came after several San Francisco Giants players were warned by the league for putting a Bible verse on their caps in protest over the league’s Gay Pride celebrations.

After the news of the controversy broke, Schneider jumped to his X account and wrote: “I will pay the fines for any @MLB

Christian player who wears a Bible verse on their uniform. @MLB is ANTI-CHRISTIAN”

On Friday, three Giants pitchers, Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker, were all warned by the league for the Bible verses when they took the field during the team’s Gay Pride night game, Sports Illustrated reported.

MLB’s chief communications officer Pat Courtney told the media that “The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations.”

Roupp had written “Gen 9:12-16” on his cap in reference to Genesis 9:12-16.

“It’s just about God’s covenant and a promise that he makes to us that, you know, his faithfulness and his mercy,” Roupp explained. “That’s just kind of something I believe in, and I stand firm in that, and I’m thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe what we want … and express what we want.”

The verse concerns the mention of the rainbow in the Bible:

And God said, ‘This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come: I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.

The rainbow symbol, of course, has been co-opted by the radical LGBTQ+ movement to represent their agenda.

Along with the three who wore Bible verses on their caps, reliever Sam Hentges opted to wear the team’s regular cap instead of the Gay Pride cap used for the game.

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