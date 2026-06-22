Singer SZA Slams DJ Diplo, AI Platform Suno, Claiming Exploitation of Black Artists: ‘F**k These Weird Ass Vultures’

R&B artist SZA slammed Grammy-winning DJ and music producer Diplo and the generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform Suno, accusing them of exploiting of black artists and songwriters. “Fuck these weird ass vultures,” the “Snooze” singer proclaimed.

“[I don’t know] who needs to hear this but Diplo has equity in Suno and is actively attempting to train it on the best and brightest black minds of writers and producers,” SZA declared via her popular private alternate burner Instagram account, according to Hit Signal.

Notably, the Suno AI platform allows users to create complete, original songs featuring vocals, lyrics, and instrumentation by simply inputting text prompts.

“We make up 13% of the American population yet influence the world [with] our sound and perspective. I AINT HEARD A WHITE AI SONG YET… why so disproportionate?” SZA continued in her post.

“We have no protection in legislature, medical or creative,” the “Kill Bill” singer continued, before claiming that black artists are “the easiest to steal from.”

“DO NOT GIVE AWAY YOUR VIBRANIUM!!! DO NOT TRAIN AI [WITH] YOUR GENIUS,” SZA exclaimed, adding, “Fuck these weird ass vultures.”

The “Love Galore” singer concluded her rant by simply writing, “I want to smoke all summer.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group (UMG), and Warner Music Group — the world’s biggest music labels — sued Suno in 2024 for allegedly exploiting the recorded works of professional musicians.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.