Lionel Richie Rushed to Hospital After Cutting Show Short Over Dizzy Spell

June 25 (UPI) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lionel Richie cut his show short Wednesday after falling ill on stage.

Richie, 77, said he felt dizzy and sat down before announcing he would be taking a break during a stop on his Sing a Song All Night Long Tour featuring Earth, Wind & Fire in St. Paul, Minn.

Saxophonist Dino Soldo later told the crowd Richie didn’t feel well and would not be returning.

The news was reported by Deadline, TMZ and People.com.

TMZ said Wednesday Richie was rushed to the hospital.

Richie has not publicly commented on the incident and his current condition is not immediately known.

He has more than two dozen dates booked on the tour through August.

Richie is also a judge on the singing competition show, American Idol.