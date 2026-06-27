Actor Edward Norton claimed that President Donald Trump is “worse” than Richard Nixon and Vietnam era Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara combined.

The Fight Club star was a guest of Cheers actor Ted Danson’s “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” podcast this week, where he made the claim that Nixon and the Vietnam era were not nearly as “corrupt” and “psychologically” damaging to the country as the Trump era is today.

Norton insisted that during Vietnam when so many counter-culture hippies were protesting the war, and he insisted that “in the middle of all that I think people felt just about as intensely as we feel right now” about Trump.

“I mean and I could say I think Trump is worse, worse than Nixon and MacNamara by far,” Norton exclaimed. “Trump and [Secretary of War Pete] Hegseth are, and they’re… you can actually credit Nixon and McNamara with some dimension of competency.”

“You know, you may not, terrible things were going on and they were corrupt in some ways and there was lies,” the disjointed Norton continued.

But Norton then explained why he thinks Trump is worse.

“We’re in a level of incompetency and grift and corrupt and corruption that is unprecedented in the history of this country,” Norton bloviated. “But as a psychological… as a as an examination of psychological state, I have to say probably, you know, one has to remember how how horrible people felt during the marches, you know, the Selma march and and the riots and the war and, you know, I mean, it was a cataclysm. I think people thought the whole country was coming unglued and in many ways it was, you know.”

Norton is a typical Hollywood left-winger, so much so that back in 2012, he produced a love letter, puff piece of a documentary about the Obama administration coming into the White House.

See the full interview here:

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