50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule to Perform at Don Jr.’s Members-Only MAGA Club for America 250

Rapper 50 Cent will be joining Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and others for a performance at Donald Trump Jr.’s members-only MAGA club on the eve of America 250.

Sources close to the event confirmed to the Daily Beast that 50 Cent will “take the stage at Executive Branch, the swanky Georgetown club co-owned by the president’s eldest son, on July 3.”

Trump Jr. opened the club, which charges an annual membership fee of $500,000, alongside financiers Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk of 1789 Capital. A person with ties to the Executive Branch told the Daily Beast that 50 Cent’s performance follows several other rappers headlining the club, including Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland.

50 Cent previously revealed to The Breakfast Club in 2024 that he turned down $3 million to perform at the president’s rally in Madison Square Garden, New York.

“I’m afraid about politics,” he said. “It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”

50 Cent cited Kanye West as his reason for staying out of politics.

“That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan,” he said. “He said something about [politics], and now he can only go to Japan.”

While 50 Cent has previously criticized Trump, he showed a willingness to trash Democrats during the Biden administration as well.

In an Instagram post days after the October 7 massacre in Israel, 50 Cent shared a report of Biden relaxing at the beach during the the Congressional chaos and Israel’s war against Hamas following a string of terrorist attacks.

“Hey Joe get the fvck up, we in trouble man!” 50 Cent captioned the post.

The rapper has also criticized New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for proposing to tax the rich and defund the police.

“I think his intentions are good, but his Tax plan is gonna run the big money out of the city and if he defunds the police they are gonna purge,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.