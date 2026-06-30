Rosie O’Donnell Slammed for Posing in Front of Private Jet After Blasting Wealthy People as ‘Embarrassing’

Millionaire left-wing comedian Rosie O’Donnell is being slammed on social media for posing with fellow comedian Kathy Griffin in front of a private jet after recently attacking wealthy people as “embarrassing” and asking, “How much [money] can you have?”

“The resistance has landed,” Griffin wrote in a Friday Instagram caption, sharing a photo of herself with O’Donnell in front of a jet. “Are you guys gonna watch the week that @Rosie guest hosts for @jimmykimmellive??? It will be a must watch week.”

Amusingly, O’Donnell is apparently back in the U.S. — again — after fleeing the country for Ireland early last year and previously vowing not to return while President Donald Trump is in office.

Viewers quickly took to social media to share their reactions to O’Donnell standing before the private jet.

“Whatever democrats accuse you of doing, THEY ARE DOING,” one X user proclaimed.

“Rules for thee not for me!” another wrote.

“They are both embarrassing enough no matter what they’re standing in front of!” a third exclaimed.

“Envy is a terrible thing, usually displayed extensively by champagne socialists,” another X user remarked.

“These celebrities are hypocrites… and the general public doesn’t care what they have to say anyways,” another commented.

“It’s okay when they do it,” the popular X account Catturd quipped.

“This is the perfect example of why the left cannot be taken seriously,” another X user reacted.

“I used to think these 2 women were funny until they contracted severe #TDS and a ragingly high level of hypocrisy,” another commented.

“Interesting… private Jets… what about the environment?” another X user asked in a nod to the left’s constant “climate change” alarmism.

“The problem for these limo-liberals is how they define ‘wealthy people,'” another pointed out. “It’s not about money, it’s about politics. ‘Wealthy people’ are really only those with money who don’t support the causes that Rosie and her comrades support.”

A few months ago, O’Donnell — who has an estimated net worth of $80 million — said, “It should be embarrassing to be a billionaire.”

“It should be embarrassing to have the ability to help society and choose not to, I mean, I don’t understand, how much can you have?” O’Donnell added at the time.

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Notably, leftists are commonly seen blasting “millionaires,” until they become one themselves, at which point they then segue to attacking “billionaires.”

As Breitbart News reported, millionaire left-wing TV host Jimmy Kimmel was slammed earlier this month for warning against “obscenely wealthy weirdo” Elon Musk getting richer.

“The class envy from multi millionaires of billionaires is really something to behold,” one X user quipped in reaction to Kimmel.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.