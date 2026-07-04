Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Officiated by Adam Sandler

July 3 (UPI) — Pop music star Taylor Swift married pro football player Travis Kelce in New York City on Friday.

Madison Square Garden posted a photo on X of its Manhattan arena with a sign that reads, “JUST&T MARRIED!”

The post had the caption, “It’s a love story,” a nod to one of Swift’s hit songs.

“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry,” the couple’s representative said in a statement to People.com.

“Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

The New York Post said the guest list included stars such Selena Gomez, Miranda Lambert, Ed Sheeran, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, MGK, Camila Cabello, Benson Boone, Zoë Kravitz, Hugh Grant, Kelsea Ballerini, Ethan Hawke, Suki Waterhouse, Jack Antonoff, Mike Vrabel, Erin Andrews, Matthew Stafford, Kyle and Kristen Juszczyk, George and Claire Kittle.

E! News noted that the couple started dating in 2023 and got engaged last summer.