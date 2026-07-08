Zohran Mamdani Aides Bash ‘The View’ for Declining Interviews with Socialist Candidates He Endorsed

Aides for socialist New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani are ripping Disney-owned ABC’s The View for turning down an offer to have the mayor’s preferred socialist candidates on the show and for calling one of them an antisemite.

Mamdani has jumped into high political gear by supporting three socialists for congress in New York, including Brad Lander, Claire Valdez, and Darializa Avila Chevalier. Each won their Democrat primary over establishment Democrat opponents and Mamdani is now looking to push his candidates on a national level.

But The View was apparently uninterested in Mamdani’s pitch for the show to invite the socialist candidates on the air. Mamdani’s camp was even more upset that show hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Hines called out the past antisemitic quotes by Darializa Avila Chevalier, Fox News reported.

“I’m gonna full-blown call her an antisemite. She would proudly call herself that, trust me,” Hines said during the June 24 episode of The View.

Chevalier in particular is under a cloud after her past social media posts resurfaced in which she calls for the elimination of all police forces, praised Marxism, called members of the Soviet Union heroes, and insisted that schools and libraries are failing students for not pushing Marxism.

In another disgusting post, Chevalier admitted that she uses the U.S. flag to wipe her dirty hands off.

Chevalier maintained an X account under the name Darializabonet until she deleted it in June of 2022.

In its own defense, ABC claims that The View does not often book candidates and usually only interviews elected officials. The show also generally ignores Republicans in favor of softball interviews with Democrats.

It has also been reported that The View has begun to shy away from political interviews after being targeted for violating equal representation rules by refusing to host Republicans. The show recently hosted Vice President J.D. Vance in order to knock down claims that they never allow Republicans on the show. The episode Vance appeared on drew more than 3.3 million viewers and became the show’s most-watched episode ever.

Disney may be cracking down on The View after facing an FCC investigation into allegations that the show is violating ABC’s broadcast license requirements by only pushing extreme, left-wing political pols and viewpoints without giving the other side an equal chance to be heard.

The show has also been forced to apologize time and again for left-wing lies it had pushed in previous episodes.

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