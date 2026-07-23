Watch: Rapper Lil Wayne Comes Out in Full Support of Trump’s White House Ballroom

Rap legend Lil Wayne praised President Donald Trump for constructing a ballroom at the White House and defending his decision to build it, adding that an indoor venue for performers and other major events is necessary, rather than having to host them “on the damn lawn.”

“I’m so glad to hear Trump say — when they was mad at him about building the ballroom — and he was, like, ‘Because everything we do, we have to do it on the damn lawn,'” Lil Wayne said during a Monday appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

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“People who don’t know nothing [are] hearing that thinking he’s just being Trump… no, for real, I was glad to hear him say that,” the “Lollipop” rapper continued.

Lil Wayne then recalled a past experience he had during an outdoor performance for then-Vice President Kamala Harris’ event marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in 2023.

The hip-hop artist compared the event — which was hosted at the vice-presidential residence, Number One Observatory Circle — to a “backyard barbeque,” and remarked that he was surprised to learn he wasn’t even invited inside.

“I had to perform probably, like, two years ago,” Lil Wayne explained. “When I got there and had to perform, like, why is it in the back? I was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘I can’t go in?’ So this is like a backyard barbecue?”

“That’s literally where they do everything at,” the “I’m the One” singer lamented of outdoor White House-related performances.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Lil Wayne came out in support of the President Trump during the 2020 election, revealing he met with the president and discussed criminal justice reform and Trump’s plan to invest in black communities and businesses.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Lil Wayne said at the time, sharing a photo of himself standing beside President Trump.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” the acclaimed hip-hop artist added.

As for the ballroom, President Trump has commented that the new venue will host state dinners, performances, and other major White House-related events.

Notably, the ballroom would also be going up after this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner offsite, which suffered a shooting that put the president and various Cabinet officials, among others, in danger.