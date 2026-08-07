The Office, Veep, and Silicon Valley actor Zach Woods is thrilled that far-left Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed won his primary in Michigan, but he has some concerns about the Muslim activist’s fashion choices.

Woods took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to roast the Democrat nominee for dressing like a douchebag.

The comedian said he was “very happy” that El-Sayed won his primary and warned the “only thing that can derail him are those tight, black, V-neck t-shirts.”

“Sir, I think you’re a political hero,” Woods exclaimed, but added, “so, you shouldn’t dress like the kind of guy who yells, ‘Let’s fucking GO,’ before he drunk drives his wave runner into a mother dolphin and kills her.”

“You stood up to AIPAC, to all of that corporate spending, and you prevailed,” Woods celebrated. “So, please, don’t co-op the attire of, like, a bouncer at a Formula 1 afterparty or like the kind of guy who brags about getting head at the Sphere in Vegas.”

“You look like the CMO of Manscaped,” he added disapprovingly.

In another video several weeks ago, Woods ripped liberals including long-time Democrat strategist James Carville, HBO comedian Bill Maher, and Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries, for being upset over the victories won by El-Sayed and the other socialist candidates who have invaded and co-opted the Democrat Party.

Woods called Carville a “centrist Voldemort” who should “shut the fuck up” for opposing the many DSA candidates flooding the Democrat Party, he blasted Jeffries as “horseshit,” and leveled Maher as a has been who is way past his prime. In the end, he claimed that if Maher and Carville are against the DSA, then the Democrats are “turning over a new leaf and it’s something to be celebrated.”

Woods has been spending a lot of time tearing down the Democrat Party for not being far enough left. In June, he blasted Democrat Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer and called him a “rat fuck” for not being vocal enough in opposition to Israel.

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