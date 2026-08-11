Nolte: Gavin Newsom Appointee Okays Overturning Life Without Parole in Democrat-Run California

The lengths Democrats will go to free bloodthirsty criminals are beyond belief. And now, a Gavin Newsom-appointed board in Democrat-run California has okayed the parole board granting clemency to those sentenced to life without parole (LWOP).

Back in July, the California Board of Parole Hearings (BPH) took it upon themselves to create a new set of bureaucratic rules that give them the authority to review and approve the release of prisoners sentenced to LWOP. We’re talking about serial killers and murderers like Scott Petersen getting released after being sentenced to LWOP.

The Parole Board suddenly decided it had the power to unilaterally override a judicial sentence, and on July 9, California’s Office of Administrative Law (OAL) approved this authority. OAL Director Kenneth J. Pogue was appointed in 2019 by California’s Democrat governor, Gavin Newsom.

If that’s not bad enough, it looks as though California Democrats are so eager to release violent criminals into the public that they made this change even though it might not be legal.

“The main primary arguments deal with the fact that, one, they don’t have the legal authority to do this, that this is an administrative bureaucratic agency that’s trying to rewrite the legislature, that they’re trying to rewrite sentencing laws that came out of ballot initiatives,” Anne Marie Schubert, president and CEO of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation (CLJF) told Fox News.

Schubert is a former district attorney. She added that this move by the parole board could release cop and baby killers.

“We had a family at our press conference of a 6-week-old that was tortured to death by her father over a weeklong period of time, all of which, what I understand, was on video — and so you talk about baby killers,” she explained. “We talk about mass shooters; there’s a case out of Fresno that happened in the early ’90s where a guy killed 10 people, and he pled to life without parole. He would potentially be eligible.”

Schubert has filed a lawsuit against the parole board, which in part reads:

The Board… has taken it upon itself to expand this recommendation authority into a full-blown system of reviews and hearings paralleling and resembling the system of parole hearings — the system that the people of California voted to curb in Marsy’s Law, Proposition 9 of 2008, due to the prolonged suffering it imposes on crime victims and their families. The Board has extended this parallel system to include inmates convicted of first degree murder with special circumstances sentenced to life without parole, despite initiative statutes mandating life without parole as the minimum sentence for this crime and forbidding the striking of special circumstances.

The real question is… why?

Why would any rational person want to unleash what Schubert correctly describes as “the worst of the worst” back onto the streets, back into a law-abiding society?

Why would any decent person want to remove the certainty of LWOP from victims’ families only to introduce them to the hell of reliving the crime every time they’re forced to testify at a parole hearing to ensure their loved one’s killer is not released?

There is no virtue in this, no good being done.

I’m completely in favor of the appeals process and granting “the worst of the worst” all of their rights and remedies. But once these monsters are convicted — that’s it, especially those who have proven themselves capable of violence, rape, harming a child, or murder.

The releasing of lawfully convicted violent criminals is nothing more or less than an act of nihilism against a law-abiding society and its citizens.

And what we have here is another case of California getting what it voted for.