Never one to hold back, legendary conservative commentator and historian Victor Davis Hanson says the WNBA is a “racist” and “gay” league that hates Fever guard Sophie Cunningham because she is a “stunning” beauty who is not a lesbian.

On Tuesday’s edition of his podcast for the Daily Signal, Hanson took a break from weighing in on the Iran war and other more meaty matters of state to opine on the controversy surrounding Chicago Sky forward DiJonai Carrington’s hard foul on Cunningham, and subsequent charge of “white privilege” against the league.

“Sophie Cunningham, who unfortunately for the WNBA, is absolutely stunning. She’s a blond, beautiful bombshell. Tall, statuesque, etc.,” Hanson said. “And suddenly you had two white people who were the objects of these flagrant fouls, and even the referees were in the tank.”

But the Hoover Institution senior fellow was not done. He then described the WNBA as an “overtly racist and chauvinistic gay league” which is “completely intolerant” to anyone outside those demographics.

“Any minority who went in there and played and played well was an object of derision and attack[ed] in racist terms, and I say sexual orientation terms too,” Hanson added.

Hanson also took exception to Carrington’s claim of victimization due to “white privilege.” The longtime professor flipped the script on Carrington by pointing out her “cultural appropriation” by wearing a “big blond wig.”

Cunningham, proving Hanson’s point, finds herself at the center of a firestorm of controversy with the WNBA and its fans after saying that men should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” Cunningham told ESPN. “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”