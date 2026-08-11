President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing New York, Connecticut, and Vermont for their policies that offer in-state tuition to illegal aliens, along with financial assistance.

“Congress long ago made clear that States cannot put illegal aliens over our nation’s own citizens,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in a statement:

By granting illegal aliens in-state tuition, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut are doing just that. No more. As of today, we have now sued every state in the Second Circuit that seeks to thwart Congress’s clear prohibition by placing alien over citizen. And our efforts will not cease until President Trump’s promise is fulfilled: illegal aliens will not receive benefits denied to our Nation’s own citizens. [Emphasis added]

In particular, the DOJ’s lawsuits allege that the in-state tuition and financial assistance policies in New York, Connecticut, and Vermont unlawfully discriminate against American citizens by denying them the same reduced tuition and scholarships.

“This is a simple matter of federal law: Colleges cannot provide benefits to illegal aliens that they do not provide to U.S. citizens,” the Civil Division’s Brett A. Shumate said. “This Department of Justice will not tolerate American students being treated like second-class citizens in their own country.”

The DOJ is asking a federal court to enjoin New York, Connecticut, and Vermont from carrying out their policies that give in-state tuition, financial assistance, and scholarships to illegal aliens.

The lawsuits against the states for their in-state tuition policies favoring illegal aliens are only the latest. The DOJ has previously won cases against Texas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Illinois, and Nebraska for their policies giving in-state tuition to illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.