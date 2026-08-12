Spencer Pratt Mocks Hasan Piker Meltdown Over Francesca Hong’s Wisconsin Election Loss

Communist streamer Hasan Piker melted down over Communist Francesca Hong’s upset loss in Tuesday’s Democrat primary election for Wisconsin governor. Piker blamed “the fucking national media,” who he says are lying to voters about Democratic Socialist candidates. He also threatened revenge on the Democrat Party establishment.

“Wake up. Corporate media is fucking lying to you. That’s it. There was not a single fucking poll that showed that Haley Stevens was going to outperform Abdul El-Sayed in a matchup with Mike Rogers,” Piker said, comparing media coverage of the Michigan Senate primary race to that of Wisconsin’s. “That didn’t stop CNN, MS NOW, ABC, CBS from skipping a fucking beat every damn day of the week and saying, ‘No, Abdul’s going to lose to Mike Rogers. He’s too Muslim.’”

Hong had been leading in some polls by more than 20 points just weeks out from the election. David Crowley, a Milwaukee County Executive, who dropped out of the race before receiving Governor Tony Evers’ endorsement, narrowly won the race. Hong’s loss is a big blow to the Democratic Socialist political movement, a movement Piker says will have “knives out” for establishment Democrats going forward.

Reality TV star turned politician Spencer Pratt popped up to roast Piker, saying “The DSA are freaking out that everyone is realizing Emperor Mao here has no clothes.”

Crowley will now take on Republican nominee Tom Tiffany in the general election.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson