‘Lost’ Co-Creator Damon Lindelof to Raise Money for James Talarico

Hollywood super producer Damon Lindelof, co-creator of Lost, is set to host Democrat Texas Senate candidate James Talarico for a fundraiser in September.
The fundraiser will be held at Lindelof’s Brentwood home on September 10, per an invitation obtained by Politico.
The prominent TV showrunner, whose credits include The Leftovers and Watchmen, is a longtime supporter of Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. Lindelof, a three-time Emmy winner, has also been outspoken at times: he penned a piece for trade publication Deadline in 2024 urging President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid after his disastrous debate against Donald Trump days earlier.
Earlier this summer, the Lindelofs attended a star-studded fundraiser for Talarico and three other candidates hosted by media executive Peter Chernin and his wife, Megan.
The get-in price for the Lindelofs’ evening affair in the tony LA enclave is $500, with the cost plateauing at $13,500.
James Talarico’s chances in the upcoming Senate race against Ken Paxton may be a tossup, depending on the given poll. Earlier this month, an Emerson College poll showed Talarico trailing Paxton by just one point.
“A new Emerson College Polling/Nexstar Media survey of Texas likely voters finds the U.S. Senate race in a dead heat: 47% support Republican Ken Paxton, while 46% support Democrat James Talarico. Five percent are undecided, and 2% support someone else,” it said at the time.
“The race for U.S. Senate in Texas is sharply divided by age: voters under 50 favor Talarico by 15 points, 53% to 38%, while those over 50 break for Paxton by 11 points, 53% to 42%,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.