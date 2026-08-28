‘Lost’ Co-Creator Damon Lindelof to Raise Money for James Talarico

Earlier this summer, the Lindelofs attended a star-studded fundraiser for Talarico and three other candidates hosted by media executive Peter Chernin and his wife, Megan. The get-in price for the Lindelofs’ evening affair in the tony LA enclave is $500, with the cost plateauing at $13,500.

James Talarico’s chances in the upcoming Senate race against Ken Paxton may be a tossup, depending on the given poll. Earlier this month, an Emerson College poll showed Talarico trailing Paxton by just one point.

“A new Emerson College Polling/Nexstar Media survey of Texas likely voters finds the U.S. Senate race in a dead heat: 47% support Republican Ken Paxton, while 46% support Democrat James Talarico. Five percent are undecided, and 2% support someone else,” it said at the time.

“The race for U.S. Senate in Texas is sharply divided by age: voters under 50 favor Talarico by 15 points, 53% to 38%, while those over 50 break for Paxton by 11 points, 53% to 42%,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said.