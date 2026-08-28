MapQuest has made it clear the website will not budge when it comes to changing the name of Lake Ontario, which President Donald Trump renamed Lake America on Thursday.

In a social media post Thursday, Mapquest shared a screenshot of Lake Ontario and declared “We’re not changing it.”

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on it the post, one person writing, “You guys are still around?” while another commenter wrote “Bruh I thought you guys died in like 2006.”

“To do list: Delete MapQuest app. Wait a minute…no one uses it,” yet another person replied.

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America, Breitbart News reported:

The order specifically instructs Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum to update the lake’s name in the Geographic Names Information Service. On Tuesday, the White House shared a video where Trump crossed out Lake Ontario on a map and replaced it with Lake America. When asked what message the name change sends, Trump said there was “no message” he was sending to Canada, but proceeded to say America’s neighbor to the north has long been “ripping” the United States off.

The name change came after a trade deal with Canada failed and Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on Canadian autos and steel set to begin in 2027, per the outlet.

WATCH: Take That, Canada! Trump Signs Order Changing Lake Ontario to LAKE AMERICA

In another post, MapQuest reiterated it was not changing Lake Ontario’s name and shared a link to a page where users could name the lake what they wanted.

According to the Center for Great Lakes Literacy website, “Lake Ontario is shared between the United States and Canada providing many environmental, economic and social benefits. Lake Ontario is the easternmost of the Great Lakes, bordered by the Canadian province of Ontario and the U.S. states of New York and Pennsylvania.”

“Lakes are often described by their volume—the amount of water they contain—and their surface area—the space covered by water from all shores. Like other Great Lakes, Lake Ontario’s size is measured by both its volume and surface area. It is the smallest of the lakes by surface area and the second smallest by volume. Globally, Lake Ontario ranks as the fourteenth largest lake by surface area,” the site continued.