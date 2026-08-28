Trump Moves to Authorize Ranchers, Farmers to ‘Process Their Own Food’

President Donald Trump announced that he was authorizing farmers and ranchers to be allowed to “PROCESS THEIR OWN FOOD” and accused big meat processors of being a “nasty Monopoly” on the industry.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed that ranchers and farmers “have always been a number one priority” for him. Trump explained that while there were “essentially” four big meat processing companies, they are making “life miserable” for ranchers and farmers.

“Ranchers and Farmers have always been a number one priority for me,” Trump said. “They work very hard, are smart, efficient, and immaculately CLEAN, but for years I have heard that they have had a tremendous problem with the Big Processors, who many say are a nasty Monopoly.”

Trump continued to explain that in an effort to “break this powerful monopoly” he was “authorizing legal documents to be drawn in order to allow Farmers and Ranchers to be given the right to PROCESS THEIR OWN FOOD.”

“This should move quickly,” Trump added.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins responded to Trump’s post in a post on X, praising American ranchers for producing “the highest-quality, most incredible beef in the world.”

“We are on it Mr. President,” Rollins said. “Our great American ranchers produce the highest-quality, most incredible beef in the world AND it is a matter of national security that we be able to feed and fuel ourselves.”

Rollins continued to explain that “starting Monday,” there would be big announcements such as the rescinding of “outdated guidance,” the waiving of red tape regarding processing, and “adding technology for faster safety data.”

Other announcements would focus on “expanding ranchers’ ability to sell across state lines,” and grow “real support for small processors.”