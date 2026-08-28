WATCH: Alleged Human Smugglers Lead Cops, CBP, ICE on 100 MPH Violent Chase near Texas Border

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Black Hawk aircrew provided a bird’s-eye view of a high-speed pursuit in far West Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border. The alleged human smugglers led the Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol agents on a chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, leading to an eventual bail-out and armed carjacking.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott posted the video, captured by an El Paso Branch Air and Marine Operations aircrew, on social media on Thursday, showing DPS troopers in a dangerous, high-speed pursuit on Interstate 10. Scott reported the pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mps before an eventual bailout.

After narrowly missing a slower-moving vehicle on the highway, the suspected human smugglers pulled to the right shoulder of the highway, and three men jumped out of the dark-colored Cadillac sedan. A Texas DPS trooper chased down one of the alleged smugglers and their alleged illegal alien cargo. The second alleged smuggler fled across the highway.

The fugitive smuggler managed to carjack another vehicle at gunpoint, Scott stated. A DPS trooper and Border Patrol agents eventually stopped that vehicle and took the second suspect into custody.

“Outstanding coordination by Border Patrol, AMO, HSI and Texas DPS,” Commissioner Scott wrote in his post on X. “Smugglers risk lives for profit. We will keep taking them down.”

KFOX 14 in El Paso reported that the carjacking victim did not suffer any serious injuries, but was taken to a hospital for treatment. A second video, shot by a civilian, shows the woman who was reportedly assaulted in the carjacking. Law enforcement and Border Patrol agents arrived at the Speedway gas station in Fabens, Texas, to provide assistance.

The two men now face charges for human smuggling and evading arrest. Additional state charges for the alleged armed carjacking could be filed at a later time.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.