Paul Rudd, Hillary Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda to Host Midterms Fundraiser for Left-Wing Voter Mobilization Groups

Actors Paul Rudd and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and two-time losing Democrat candidate for president Hillary Clinton are teaming up to host a karaoke fund raiser for two far-left get-out-the-vote groups in New York City.

The karaoke event, which is also promising to add other celebrities to the guest list, will raise money for Latino Victory Project and Onward Together, two “non-profit” progressive organizations seeking to register Democrats to vote in time for the November 3 midtem elections this year.

The event features a sweepstakes contest for fans — being run by the leftist foundering platform ActBlue — that will include airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets to the event and a meet-and-greet with Miranda and Clinton, according to the Kansas City Star.

The two groups are hard-left organizations that claim to be “non-partisan.”

The Latino Victory Project, for instance, was founded by activist actress Eva Longoria and aims to “increase Latino representation in government.” The groups also claims that its core values are unionism, immigration “reform,” education, and environmentalism. The organization sponsors a candidate training program in cooperation with the Democrat Party and worked closely with the Biden administration during the elections during those years. t also has ties to Kamala Harris and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

The group also counts anti-American billionaire George Soros as one of its biggest, ongoing donors.

The second group, Onward Together, is another one of Hillary Clinton’s many “non-profit” organizations meant to push extreme, left-wing political causes and candidates. Clinton launched the group after her stunning loss to Donald Trump in 2016.

Clinton co-founded the group with fellow Democrat Party presidential loser Howard Dean “to lend support to leaders—particularly young leaders—kicking off projects and founding new organizations to fight for our shared progressive values.”

The group offers strategy assistance, training, and fundraising to left-wing candidates, among other services.

But in 2017 it was found that most of the candidates and groups that benefited from donations from Onward Together already had ties to the Clintons and weren’t just new and up-and-coming candidates.

Both groups are associated with the radical activist organization ActBlue, which is under investigation for funneling millions in dark money donations to Democrats through fake accounts supposedly owned by elderly people, many of whom were not even aware their names were connected to the political donations schemes.

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