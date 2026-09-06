Video: Rosie O’Donnell Sings ‘I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar’ with Jeffrey Epstein Victims

Actress-comedian Rosie O’Donnell sang “I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar” with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. “I’m sorry that our country is so fucked up,” she told the women.

“I know it’s been very hard for you, and with very little support,” O’Donnell told Epstein’s victims. “And I’m sorry that our country is so fucked up that this is what you have to live through, because you are all heroes.”

Watch Below:

“And you’re going to change how the world deals with child sex abuse,” O’Donnell added, before the entire group — all dressed in white — stood together side-by-side to sing a rendition of Helen Reddy’s 1972 song, “I Am Woman.”

O’Donnell, who posted the video to her Instagram account on Thursday, wrote the following in the caption of her post:

After the corrupt AG (Trump’s former personal lawyer) implied that he did not believe men accused of sex abuse would be charged as a result of the Epstein files — despite mountains of evidence… I called some Epstein survivors [and] asked them to sing with me a powerful Helen Reddy song that taught me at 10 years old to use my voice. Show [your] support for abuse survivors — Brave enough to speak out — “Yes I am wise – but it’s wisdom born of pain…”

The video concluded by displaying a series of portraits featuring Epstein victims in their younger years, before the message “Support Survivors” and “The Epstein Files” was displayed on the screen.

Earlier this week, O’Donnell compared the United States to fascist Germany and accused the U.S. of “raping children” in ICE detention facilities in a bizarre video rant posted to social media.

The 64-year-old’s rant was simply the latest in a series of strange TikTok videos she has been posting to social media since President Donald Trump was sworn in office earlier last year.

In July, O’Donnell, who fled the United States for Ireland earlier last year, strangely sang about the president’s “teeny tiny” penis and “dirty diapers” in a video posted to TikTok — ironically, just days after claiming Trump is “obsessed” with her.