James Franklin Blasts ‘Un-American’ Virginia Tech Penalty for High-Fiving Cadets

Virginia Tech Coach James Franklin was very unhappy with the “un-American” fine his team received for high-fiving the Corps during Sunday’s 73-3 rout of VMI.

“We got a penalty for high-fiving one of our members of the Corps,” Franklin said after the game. “Not a huge fan. I don’t know why we can’t high-five somebody in the military. It seems somewhat un-American to me.”

The fine was imposed after running back Marcellous Hawkins Jr. gave high fives to some of the cadets hanging over the end zone wall.

According to the officials, Hawkins violated NCAA Rule 9-2, which prohibits players from any “delayed, excessive, prolonged or choreographed act by which a player (or players) attempts to focus attention upon himself (or themselves).”

Whatever the case, Franklin got the W for his first game with the Hokies at Lane Stadium.

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