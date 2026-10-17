The Wire creator David Simon took to social media to proclaim the end of the “American experiment in self-governance” because the Trump administration has secured the border without Congressional action.

Simon was reacting to a snippet of video from a recent Trump rally where the president said, “I didn’t go to Congress. Remember Sleepy Joe? ‘Oh, if they would give me approval in Congress!’ You’re not gonna get approval. You just do it. You’re the president.”

To that, Simon moaned, “John Roberts and four other Supreme Court justices have betrayed the U.S. Constitution. The checks are gone. Imbalance prevails. The American experiment in self-governance is imploding in real time.”

John Roberts and four other Supreme Court justices have betrayed the U.S. Constitution. The checks are gone. Imbalance prevails. The American experiment in self-governance is imploding in real time. [image or embed] — David Simon (@audacityofdespair.bsky.social) October 15, 2026 at 8:16 AM

For his histrionic lamentations, the TV producer relied on a caption that omitted the first part of Trump’s statement in the clip: “I deployed the United States military to secure our southern border.” As the Commander-in-Chief, the president — not Congress — controls the armed forces.

The Trump administration rapidly shrank the number of illegal border crossers soon after his inauguration, exposing the lies of former President Biden — who insisted that he could not act until Congress sent him a bill to sign. The proposed legislation that came closest to Biden’s desk would have allowed thousands of illegal aliens to cross from Mexico into the States daily.

It appears that Simon does not recall another modern president who celebrated his ability to act without Congress.

In January of 2014, Barack “I Have a Pen” Obama threatened congress with his ability to write executive orders so he could work around their inability to deliver what he wanted on his agenda.

“I’ll be emphasizing in this meeting is the fact that we are not just going to be waiting for legislation in order to make sure that we’re providing Americans the kind of help that they need. I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone. And I can use that pen to sign executive orders and take executive actions and administrative actions that move the ball forward.”

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